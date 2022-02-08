On Democratic leaders:
“All good citizens should take notice that our Democrat leaders have waged war against us. While they enact laws to facilitate criminal thuggery behavior they attack the rights of good law-abiding people. Those who chose to be responsible gun owners are under constant attack while thugs who use guns as a tool of their criminal trade go untouched. If you chose not to wear a mask or get a COVID immunization, Democrats will full-court press you and at the same time ignore the flood of deadly drugs being spilled into our schools and communities. Lastly it amazes me that our government can profit from the marijuana trade while it remains illegal by federal law. The lawless Democrats are no better than a violent crime syndicate. They prove it every day by their attack on those they should protect compared to their love of thugs.”
On banning books:
“I have one book to be banned. ‘The Art of the Deal.’ The author, D. Trump, has been granted bankruptcy protection six times!!! Man could not run a profitable lemonade stand.”
On President Biden
“I would seriously love to see former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard primary against the incompetent, not incumbent, Joe Biden. Honestly, I would rather have Tulsi Gabbard in office than the walking disaster and his administration that we have now.”
On QAnon
“In Texas, a large group of QAnon gullibles are waiting the return of John F. Kennedy to Earth and his joining with Trump to execute a severe plan to jail Hillary and make America great again. Quaint, but stupid. JFK, in reality, wouldn’t let Trump shovel out wife Jackie’s horse stall. Conspiracies are a big part of people’s lives these days, especially Republicans. Here is a conspiracy: Suppose trump’s crooked operative, Roger Stone, bribed Manchin and Sinema to vote like they do and kill anything Biden does, weakening Democrats’ chances in upcoming elections. Absolutely insane, baseless and impossible to consider, but still thousands of times more plausible than Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen from him. This Big Lie is the rallying cry of the present pathetic Republican Party. Dump Trump so I don’t have to vote pie-in-the-sky Democratic just to make sure he never is president again.”
On former President Trump:
“Well, well, well. Turns out the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-President Trump really is the man who tried to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden. Trump is THE CHEATER! The ‘liar-in-chief.” Trump, after all, told more than 35,000 lies while in office. What’s stopping him now? His gullible supporters continue to turn a blind eye to the real truth. Please vote!”
On Michelle Osterhoudt’s column:
“I will continue to NOT support those who show obvious racism. He can say sorry all day long. But there’s a big difference between words and actions. He hasn’t done a SINGLE thing to show he is truly remorseful for spouting off with racist hate. But seeing as I have several people of color I love I can’t just forgive stupid racism without seeing action that they truly regret it and intend to not do it again.”
“Very good article. Everyone makes mistakes, a mistake is a life lesson that you learn from. I am also a MW fan and I love his music, I love how honest he is, I love that he interacts with fans and most of all you can see his big heart. I agree he should not of said it and it was not done to hurt anyone I believe we need to move on and keep going forward. I think he has learned from this and maybe GOD is using him as a messenger because he does have a strong connection with GOD and his family.”
