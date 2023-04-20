On gun laws
We need reasonable, sensible, concerned, proactive politicians to ban military-style guns. This is a lot simpler than trying who has a mental illness or a hissy fit at any given moment. Otherwise, nowhere and no one is safe. Republicans will have to close all their businesses, churches and schools rather than change one gun law. Goodbye to all those Republican economies and states. We will recognize them for their noseless faces, as they will be cutting off their noses to spite their faces!
Carole Roos, Cherry Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.