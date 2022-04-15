On Brian Benjamin’s resignation:
“The recent indictment of the now former Democrat Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has shed light on the motivation behind criminal justice reform. Benjamin was one of the primary architects of the road block of justice for victims and the protection of thugs. As the saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. It is clear that New York Democrats care more about criminals than victims and in this example their former shameful thug Lt. Gov. Benjamin. The good news is Benjamin is being prosecuted by the Federal Government where his self-serving New York state legislated laws will not benefit and protect him. At the end of the day he will get a fair trial in federal court, not one that is tipped in his favor in state court.”
“Another downstate politician is caught with his hand in the till. What a shock! Gov. Hochul should have been more careful when choosing a lieutenant governor.”
“Another day, another Albany scandal. What else is new?”
On Trump and Putin:
“I hope those who continue to support disgraced ex-President Donald Trump are taking note of what his friend, Vladimir Putin, is doing in Ukraine. Genocide is happening under Putin’s orders while his own citizens are kept in the dark because the media in Russia is controlled by the government. Yet, Trump continues to call Putin a genius and express admiration for him. It brings focus to Trump’s efforts to silence the media here. People like Putin and Trump don’t want us to know the truth because the truth is bad for them.”
On street work in Oneonta:
“It’s so good to see so much activity underway to improve infrastructure in the city of Oneonta. There are projects all over the place! West Street, especially, has been badly in need of attention for years. It may be inconvenient to drive around parts of the city for a while, but short term pain brings long term gain. We’ll be so much better off for years to come because of the temporary inconvenience now.”
On Oneonta’s summer camp program:
“It would be a shame if the YMCA summer day camp was not available to Oneonta children because of a lack of staffing. Maybe people would be more willing to work if the pay was not so low. The city needs to figure this out. Maybe families could pay a higher rate to help support it instead of the entire burden falling on taxpayers. Maybe corporate sponsors could help. Fix it!”
On a proposed Eco-Fair:
“The Eco-Fair that is going to happen in July is exactly the kind of thing Oneonta needs in the summer and is a great use of Neahwa Park, which is the jewel of the city. It would be great if more family-friendly events were scheduled there, especially since the city is spending so much money on improvements. The park is underused, in my opinion.”
On Ukraine:
“The heartbreaking images coming out of Ukraine are hard to see. We now know Putin is targeting civilians and we can only expect it to get worse. He is a butcher and a thug. He needs to be brought to justice. Biden was right. That man can’t stay in power.”
“The world should look to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine as an example of what loving your country looks like. We have our brave armed forces, but how many of the rest of us are willing to do ANYTHING to help our country, other than complain?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
