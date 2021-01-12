On COVID vaccinations:
“As of this writing, Jan. 10, I am questioning the game plan for getting the vaccination. The governor has mandated certain groups by either job or age to get the vaccine. Well those 75 and older should be getting the vaccination now and I have not seen, heard or read from anyone in Oneonta or Otsego County Health on where we are supposed to go and get these vaccinations. Is it some secret? Someone help me here on where everyone is supposed to be going. Who in Oneonta or Otsego County is running this show for these vaccines? Where are the dates, times and places of vaccines? With the college students coming back (which isn’t a smart move) I for one sure want my shot.”
On gas prices:
“Well the gas companies are at it again and we don’t blink an eye. How do you go from $2.19 one day and the next day $2.33? Anyone else see a problem here? Maybe the local leadership needs to check into this. I call it ripping us off.”
On Sen. Schumer likely becoming Senate majority leader:
“This man represents New York. And look at New York — in debt, corruption, highest taxes in the country, the highest COVID death rate. And you think we should praise this man?”
On governmental leadership:
“Democrats Biden, Pelosi, Schumer (add in Cuomo), oh my! Socialism at its best. Wait two and four years, we’ll all be voting Republican.”
On if President Trump should serve the rest of his term:
“Of course he should finish his term. To suggest otherwise, when anyone that does so knows very well that it won’t happen, is to be just as divisive as they accuse Trump of being. Furthermore, while Trump’s rhetoric did not help with regards to a smooth and seamless transfer of power, it IS NOT responsible for causing specific criminal acts like what we saw on the 6th, no more so than the rhetoric of Bernie Sanders can be blamed for the shooting at the Congressional Baseball practice in 2017, or the anti-police rhetoric by then-President Obama led to the shooting and killing of five Dallas police officers during a BLM protest in 2016. Everyone needs to just grow up and move on.”
“The real question is do the Republicans have the backbone to convict and remove. This isn’t only about the remaining time. This is to make sure he never can run again.”
On the storming of the Capitol in Washington:
Text Color“The biggest problem in this country isn’t Democrats or Republicans, it’s the media and that’s the truth.”
“I think what people are failing to realize is this was all about corruption in government. It wasn’t just about any one topic, party or person. It was a final straw being dropped.”
“Domestic terrorists. How can any elected official fail to condemn them and what they stand for — the overthrow of a free and fair democratic election. Subversion of our constitution and desecration of our history. This is not a hard question.”
