On criticism of President Trump:
“I’m fascinated by the criticism of our president. ‘He’s a bully, not a decent human being, a narcissist, a liar, he calls people names,’ and so on. Where they are silent is his ACTIONS: closed borders to illegal immigration and China at the start of the virus, passed biggest tax cut in history, renegotiated NAFTA, canceled TPP and the deal with terroristic Iran, made NATO countries pay their fair share of defense, brought in two Constitution-honoring Supreme Court judges, brought manufacturing back to the US, improved relations with North Korea, negotiated peace deal in Mideast, etc. If he wasn’t a Republican, you all would be praising him. I’m looking forward to another four years of getting things done. He may be a bully but he’s OUR bully against the lefties and communists and the rest of the world that wants to bring the USA to our knees.”
On lessons from Prometheus:
“When you are fighting a ‘Nut-hill Battle’ you’d better look back at the Prometheus mythological legend to get directions. I think Joe Biden is the right way to go. Don’t worry, I had to look it up, too, my youth school memory was quite fuzzy, but I instinctively knew he was a hero, and after Biden’s Gettysburg speech, I am sure. Though a vulture (perhaps Trump) was eating his liver on a daily basis, he survived so that mankind could, also. If you can match the symbolic to the facts of this election, you’ll see the correct path for America.”
On bail reform:
“I would like to see an organized effort by local law enforcement to have each county to submit one example where a person was arrested and then committed the same crime within days after the initial arrest. The list should be made public and then submitted to Gov. Cuomo to show the effect of his bail reform laws. Recent example: a person tossed metal on a New York City subway track, was arrested and then tossed metal again on the track. I wonder what the cost of repairs was. New York state’s new slogan: ‘Criminal lives matter.’”
On BLM:
“I find it hard to comprehend that the BLM movement really matters. If they think rioting, looting, burning, attacking innocent people is getting your message out, think again. Complete opposite. It completely destroys your alleged agenda of BLM. Maybe with ‘peaceful protests’ across the country you can send a message. When has a BLM organizer come out and denounced the rioting, looting, burning, etc. When? I have not seen it yet. When blacks stop killing blacks at a horrendous rate, then maybe BLM. Until then, how can it? More whites are killed by cops than blacks killed by cops. The BLM movement has lost its identity.”
