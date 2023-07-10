On a recent column:
“I write this Sound Off in response to the column by Susan Estrich in the July 7 edition. In this column she highlighted the impact the abortion issue is having on politics, and that it was time for the pro-choice side to make their voices heard for the ‘rights of reproductive freedom.’ It truly breaks my heart to see so many fight so hard to end the lives of their babies, and up to the sixth month after conception is truly disheartening. I have a great idea, how about implement ‘reproductive freedom’ by being reproductively responsible, and utilize birth control if you choose to have sex outside of marriage. Don’t forget that adoption is also a viable option. Many feel the need to be a voice for reproductive freedom, but who is going to be the voice for the babies and the freedom they deserve to be born? I will!”
Rich Unger, Richfield Springs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.