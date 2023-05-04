On Donald Trump:
How distasteful it is to have the name and image of a president of the United States associated with hookers, porn stars, rape and assault allegations, death threats, election tampering, insurrection, working with Russia, lover of maniacal dictators, admirer of Putin, defendant in multiple court cases, former TV game show host, slumlord, trash talker about people HE hired, hugger of people who tried to kill U.S. senators, caller to defund the FBI because he is being investigated… It is all so tawdry, tacky and cheap. Trump supporters, you are supporting a con artist of massive proportions and taking us down with you. The world is laughing.
Su Yates, Oneonta
Commented
