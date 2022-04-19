On the Libertarian Party:
“So members of the Libertarian Party have said ‘take this vitamin supplement and you won’t get COVID,’ ‘get out in the sun and you won’t get COVID,’ ‘Don’t get the vaccine and you won’t get COVID.’ I did all three of their ‘remedies’ and yet, I got COVID. Here’s a word of advice: don’t believe anything that the Libertarian Party advertises to the people.”
“The Libertarians have said they despise mandates/laws. It’s interesting how the Constitution, the 10 Commandments, the rules of the Torah or the Koran, the Talmud, the laws of nature and physics, and first set of laws (when God told Adam and Eve not to eat from the tree of knowledge) are all laws and they don’t whine about the Constitution.”
On Gov. Hochul:
“It is time for the taxpaying registered voters to realize that Gov. Kathy Hochul is cut from tjhe same mold as disgraced Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Demand answers why we need a $216 billion state budget which is more than twice the size of Florida’s despite having two million fewer residents to care for. Especially ask how Florida accomplishes this without a personal income tax. That’s right, when you work in Florida your wages are yours after federal income tax. Albany has a serious spending problem the current governor and administration will only expand. Come November’s elections vote in Lee Zeldin to reign in Albany. What do you have to lose?”
On errors in the paper:
“You would think that after 25 years, you would learn the correct spelling of Charles Plymell’s surname. We have three local papers that all appear to have no budget for a proofreader. A crossword puzzle without enough squares in the grid and the SQSPCA interpreted to mean ‘...society for prevention of animals.’ And Cairns promoted to some position omitted from the headline of the article. What’s happening? The dumb internet?”
On a Robert Cairns column:
“I cried after reading Editor Cairns’ article about the Holocaust and the Zoom tour he described. I learned about it in school but I don’t believe we think enough about it enough as we get older. It’s just sickening. We can’t forget it happened. I hope Mr. Wojcik is wrong about it happening again in Ukraine, but the pictures on the news make me afraid he is right.”
On gun violence:
“What has our world come to when shootings overshadow Easter — the holiest time of the year? It seems to be mostly young people at parties and night clubs, but also a 60-year-old man on a subway train. It is senseless! People need to turn away from violence and embrace the message of peace through Christ that should have been the only message of Easter.”
On Ukraine:
“Am I the only one who thinks Putin has been toying with Ukraine and the whole world so far? He could overrun that county in no time if he really wanted to. We need to find out what his game is. We need to be more forceful in stopping him now before he succeeds in his dream of reuniting the USSR. Remember how well appeasing Hitler worked out?”
“Those poor people in Ukraine are suffering SO much. Seeing bombed out buildings and bodies laying in the streets makes me weep. Such brutality! And all those people who fled their homes and became refugees. Please, President Biden, do everything you can to help them!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.