On a proposal for a Second Amendment sanctuary:
“Whatever happened to County Rep. Rick Brockway’s ‘make Otsego County a 2A sanctuary county’ crusade? I guess he failed to accomplish this due to his arrogance on attempting to fight for this only amendment of our federal Constitution and not the others.”Color/Black
On abortion:
“When it comes to abortions I believe it is a woman’s right to do what she wants with her own body. How many children have the anti-abortionists adopted? Perhaps an abortion is better than a child being subjected to abuse, neglect or poverty. It’s not the ideal method of birth control. The woman will have to live with her decision but it is her decision.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.