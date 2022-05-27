On recent mass shootings:
“If the TOPS killer had been black...”
“Confused Democrats never seem to get it. In the wake of the Texas school tragedy President Biden immediately got on gun control. When will the president and his gang understand thugs kill, not firearms? Democrats have placed the public in danger with their liberal agenda by making cops the enemy and making excuses for criminals. Liberals refuse to acknowledge that savages belong caged up where they can not prey on the innocent. A great question for the Democrats is why didn’t the red flag law work in New York. The thug from Binghamton that killed the innocent people in Buffalo was able to purchase a firearm when he clearly was identified through his own behavior to be a dangerous person. Democrats target good citizens with their agenda while at the same time protect criminals. History proves it over and over”
“Can owners of assault rifles — sophisticated weapons of war designed to slaughter many people in a short period of time — still claim to be pro-life?”
On a Rick Brockway column:
“It’s great that Rick Brockway is learning the difference between Canada geese and ‘Canadian’ geese. Next, he should work on the difference between goose and gander. The gander is the male.”
On white supremacy:
“White supremacy? What a joke! The way they behave? I thought Jesus was supreme, and Jesus was a Jew. Delusions. Dementia. Derangement. Defensive. Dumb and dumber.”
On abortion:
“My body! My choice! Get a vasectomy!”
On Donald Trump:
“Common sense was obliterated in 2016 when Captain Chaos came to town and a U.S. president was well-known clown. Anarchy and asininity! Never again and No More in ‘24!”
On a recent column by our editor:
“Robert Cairns’ column provides more kissing up to the Dems and Biden. This time it’s regarding the China Virus. He does not give the true facts. There are more deaths due to COVID under Biden in less time than Trump despite Biden having the vaccine and treatments and much better information. Biden promised he would get COVID under control: ‘I’m never going to raise the white flag and surrender. We’re going to beat this virus. We’re going to get it under control, I promise you.’ Even the New Republic in January stated that Biden gave up on the virus. He failed in providing timely home testing, getting out proven treatments and reaching out to the skeptics rather than trying to hit them over the head with vaccine mandates. This is another of multiple Biden failures and shame on Cairns for failing in calling him out on it.”
On Donald Trump’s ties to Russia:
“The false Russia Trump collusion was a lie and a dirty trick and came from Hillary Clinton. That was a testimony last week by Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook in federal court. This false narrative has done enormous harm to the country. It further disgraced the FBI and DOJ and humiliated the press (including The Daily Star) and sent the country in a three-year investigation to nowhere. Putin never came close to doing as much damage as this. This is truly worse than Watergate. When is Robert Cairns going to write an editorial about this?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
