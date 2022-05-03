On a gubernatorial candidate:
“Harry Wilson, wannabe governor and ‘turnaround expert’ is playing New York voters for fools when, in his latest TV ad, he suggests that, as governor he could fire ‘rogue DA’s’ when he knows full well that district Attorneys are elected by popular vote, just like governors. No turnaround here, just the same old runaround.”
On bail reform:
“Crime is up even in states that did not adopt bail reform. If bail reform were the problem, then the press would be able to report about a significant number of accused who allegedly committed another crime while awaiting trial on the first, and that they would not have made bail under the former law. Bail reform is a success when the accused can return to their families, jobs, school and other obligations while awaiting their day in court. It eliminated the discrimination in treatment based on wealth. And remember, it costs the taxpayers to incarcerate.”
