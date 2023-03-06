On social media anxiety
“If Daily Star readers focus on the macro (what can be learned about US on social) rather than the micro (what can be learned about ME on social) and read ‘Ghosting the News’ by Margaret Sullivan, we might might be excused for feeling some anxiety. By the way the Center for Continuing Adult Learning offers a class based on the book.”
Ed Overbey
On HealthLinks center closing:
“How can the Bassett Healthcare system close the fitness center with the only warm water therapy pool in the region and still claim to ‘specialize in aqua therapy sessions?’ There are plenty of dry fitness centers around. There’s only one that incorporates the benefits of water in therapy. Please find a way to keep the therapy pool at HealthLinks open.’
Debra Jones Dutcher
Commented
