On the Schenevus school district:
“The Schenevus Board of Education lacks transparency. They only do things that benefit their agenda. They only disclose information to those that are in agreement with their agenda. They have spent almost $10,000 on a special lawyer and will not disclose why to the entire community, when it is the taxpayers’ money they are spending. Then, out if nowhere, the superintendent ‘resigns,’ only giving four days’ notice. And the same day she resigned, the board already had an interim on standby. The fact that so many in this town are brainwashed is very disturbing. And the kids are the one who will suffer.”
“As an alumnus of Schenevus Central School, I feel that regardless if a merger were to happen or not, this will not be a success for anyone. There will still be transparency issues and arguments from the pro- and anti-merger parties. Lastly, this will not bring the students back who transferred to other schools to bring the numbers up. The students will still be asking the same question: Why can’t the members of our school district get along and agree on a concrete resolution instead of arguing like a bunch of kids?”
