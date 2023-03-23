On the closing of FoxCare Fitness:
To Bassett recruiters: Please tell me how closing FoxCare Fitness makes Oneonta attractive to prospective newcomers.
Marge and Frank O’ Mara, Oneonta
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 8:29 pm
