On school board elections:
The education of the community’s children is one of our most important tasks. We each have an opportunity to demonstrate the value we place on education by voting on the proposed budget for the Oneonta City School District and the board members who guide the work. Even when board elections are uncontested, as they are this year, our votes signal the value we place on the work of the school board.
Support your school district by voting this May 16 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the Oneonta High School Cafeteria. Absentee ballots can be obtained from the District Clerk at 31 Center Street and will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 16. Any 18-year-old citizens who have been residents of the district for 30 days may vote. Also, think about supporting your school district in the future by running for the next open school board seat.
Lisa Samols and Stephanie Bauer, The League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area
