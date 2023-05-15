On parking in Oneonta
Problem or opportunity? While the problem of offering drivers convenient access to downtown deserves urgent attention, City Hall has the opportunity to dust off the Main Street trolley, offering hop-on-hop-off access to downtown merchants and the opportunity to accelerate the DRI vis-a-vis the transportation hub. A&D is a logistics and problem-solving resource that offers the city an opportunity to support a local business. Need more staff to enable this multi-tasking approach? Put out a call for volunteers.
Edmond Overbey, Oneonta
