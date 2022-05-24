On abortion:
“God said the greatest sin a person can commit on Earth is to kill a child. I hope and pray that people who believe in abortion will change their beliefs before they leave this Earth to see God our father in Heaven.”
On crime:
“Evil, thuggery, scum knows no skin color. Liberals disagree and push their hate agenda. Individual thugs are judged by their actions and not their skin color. Our criminal laws do not differentiate between gender or race, it is based upon individual actions. If you violate the law your skin color is not a factor. The great people of our society have zero tolerance for thugs, we do not like criminals no matter their race. Criminals do not define an entire race. Many good people hope and pray to end gaslighting by liberals of their fantasy agenda of systemic racism, it simply does not exist. Individual criminals should be held accountable for their actions and victims be defended and owed justice, it is simple as that.”
