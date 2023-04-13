On Foxcare Fitness
“I am astounded at the hypocrisy of the full page ad (ie, propaganda) on page C8 of Saturday’s paper proclaiming that A. O. Fox Hospital and Bassett Healthcare Network have been graced with the legacy of Aurelia O. Fox. The Bassett organization has basically appropriated a legacy gifted to found a hospital to serve the community of Oneonta, leaving Fox Hospital vastly diminished from its level of function in years past, and Oneonta progressively underserved. The current plan to confiscate and re-purpose the FoxCare Fitness Center is another step down the path of declining health care in our community. There does not seem to be much reciprocity in this ‘friendship.’ Hmmm ... Trust? Friendship? Not as defined in my dictionary.”
Lynne Bolstad, Oneonta
