On AI and other changes:
Socrates worried that with the advent of writing, people would stop remembering events. We know this because, ironically, his student, Plato, wrote it down.
Edmond Overbey, Oneonta
Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:44 pm
