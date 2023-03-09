On modern journalism:
“Tucker Carlson sure as heck is not Walter Cronkite but quite frankly, no other news journalist is. Back in the days when my grandparents were adults and then later became grandparents, Walter Cronkite gave the nation the actual news and the facts like, for an example, when President Kennedy was assassinated and other historical events. We need accurate information and not opinions nor noise from journalists. In the words of Walter Cronkite, ‘that’s the way it is.’”
Andrew Hamill, Oneonta
On HealthLinks center closing:
“The decline in memberships is huge. They can’t run without people going.”
Magan McIntyre Miles
“Terrible news, when I looked around for a gym to join they were the best ones with all the different amenities available, I am really going to miss it. To bad there isn’t a grant or something that could help out until they get back on their feet.”
Jackie Goodnow Earls Green
“They never reached out to members after pandemic.”
Caprice Vaughan
“This was my favorite gym but I stopped going because the hours didn’t always work well with my work schedule. I wonder if that discouraged people from going being that it closed so early compared to the other gyms in Oneonta that operate 24/7.”
David Weinberg
“Probably too late at this point, but hoping Bassett changes its mind. Plenty of years of memories here.”
Erik Kjellquist
“I remember when that building was a mall! Then empty for years.”
Kevin Stube
