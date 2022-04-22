On the recent power failures:
“Well we finally have power after a three-day outage. We had no heat or telephone, cell phones and laptops ran out of battery, and we ran out of drinking water. But I did have a battery powered radio and a full sleeve of batteries. Sadly, not a single area radio station was of any value during this life threatening event. Not a word regarding repair times; locations of warming stations; which stores were open; which roads were closed; where were dry ice giveaways to cool refrigerators and preserve food. These public airwave businesses were a complete failure, and ignored their civil duties.”
“I got a message that SUCO was given priority by NYSEG and their power has been restored. Why is it residents are still waiting? The elderly and families with small children are made to wait! Doesn’t seem right.”
