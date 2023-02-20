On Oneonta’s deer population:
This is in response to the “Rambo”-style tactic the city of Oneonta want to implement to reduce the deer population. Have you ever thought of vasectomies? Yes, I said vasectomies. In New York City, this program has been put into effect with success within the boroughs. Killing should not be a solution to this issue. I, for one, do not want to come across an injured animal on my property because some hunter couldn’t get the deed done swiftly or accurately. I’m appealing to your or anyone’s sense of decency involved in this to execute a more humane, non-violent and intelligent approach to this issue.
Linda Brodowski, Oneonta
