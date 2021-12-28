On a Sound Off on Jussie Smollett:
“Yet another Sound Off comment by a nameless person who makes a reckless charge spreading misinformation. The ignorant person who claimed that local NAACP members “backed up” Jussie Smollett’s assault claim (hoax) in Chicago is dead WRONG. As one such member I know of no others who ‘backed up’ Smollett’s lie and I praise the jurors who found him guilty. The NAACP stands for justice and equal rights, regardless of one’s race.”
On Sen. Oberacker and Schenevus school:
“Our beloved local senator has said that he would be looking into funding for his high school due to the current financial situation. My question for him is this: since you’ve known about this issue before you were elected to the state Senate while as a county board representative, why didn’t you look into this in the beginning of this year in your first 100 days as state senator instead of waiting last minute after the final vote for or against the merger?”
On people not wearing masks:
“Shopping at the Oneonta Walmart the Sunday before Christmas, I was disgusted to see the number of shoppers who were not wearing masks. In fact, most did not even have one on and pulled down around their necks, which says they have no intention of complying with the state mask mandate. How sadly ignorant that they care nothing about their health or anyone else’s. With that attitude, the COVID virus will always be with us. I asked the employee at self checkout about it and she shrugged and said they can’t do anything about it. Really? It’s the LAW! If someone entered the store buck naked I suppose they would do nothing, even though that too is illegal. Tried to contact the store manager via the website, but, of course, there is no contact information given. I’ll shop elsewhere until they decide to comply with state law.”
On hate groups:
“There’s been a big problem with hate groups organizing within law enforcement and they wear Trump hats and shirts. They are ignoring constitutional law and getting away with it. They have ties to militia and extremist groups. They have hundreds of elected sheriffs who support the idea that they have the right to refuse to enforce laws, mostly gun laws They feel they supersede the president of the USA. These are a pathetic bunch that doesn’t promote background checks put in by law. Richard Mark, as county sheriff in Arizona, was one who refused to do mandated checks. How can these people in law enforcement not be accountable for their right-wing tactics? These people have ties into Charlottesville and other racist activities. Our democracy is in jeopardy if they are allowed to continue to abuse people and the law.”
On President Trump:
“The meaning of ‘patriot’ has been bastardized by the former and impeached betrayer.”
“Seems like everybody’s going into space. When is Trump leaving?”
On an editorial:
“A Star editorial tries to make a case that if we get vaccinated, then the mask mandates will go away. This is so patently a lie that I burst out laughing when I read your blather. The world is filled with so many examples of states and countries with close to 100% vaccinated rates with ‘surging’ rates of COVID! Those who refuse to vaccinate or wear masks are not the problem, it’s your fear of freedom and taking responsibility for yourself that is the issue. Kudos to Tina Mole in Delaware County for not caving to our new dictator in Albany. Kathy Hochul is just Cuomo in a skirt!”
