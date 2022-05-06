On a Supreme Court document leak:
“Even the judicial branch is political. I’m thinking a dissenting judge’s clerk has leaked the recent draft info on Roe v Wade. Why not rile up the sides for or against the decision? The opposing sides will blame each other, in an election year to boot!”
“The leaked Supreme Court decision is the clearest evidence ever that Republicans are not interested in protecting our freedoms. They want to strip them away and keep us all under the thumb of their narrow, superstitious morality. Shame on those justices, on the senators who voted to confirm them and on the voters who put those senators in office! Hopefully, people wake up, see what’s happening and protect our freedoms by electing more Democrats to the Senate and everywhere.”
“Who would have guessed ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ would become a documentary?”
On School budgets:
“Well, the way I see it, one may as well vote ‘yes.’ It will be for your kids and grandchildren, a good and sound education. At least you will be voting for something sensible and not like the Buffalo Bills stadium for $1 billion that you can’t vote on and will be taxed for the next 20 to 30 years.”
On a digital sign at Oneonta High School:
“Cheers! The new OHS digital entrance sign project is a very good example of collaboration between OHS alumni, students and the Oneonta community. I am miffed with how the same couple of people are always negative toward community efforts like this and we tiptoe around their nonsense. The Daily Star’s front page article about the sign project should have been nothing but praise and congratulations. Comments in the article from a couple of people about the brightness of the digital sign are exaggerated and dramatized. The digital illumination distance on a sign like this is not that far, and a passing auto with its headlights on would have more chance to catch the attention of a homeowner than the light projected from this sign. To the perpetual complainers, it’s time to stop your ridiculousness and consider volunteering for a project you believe in.”
“First, congrats to the OHS class of 2022 and its senior class entrance digital design project. Second, congrats to all the contractors donating their time and equipment to the project and a big ‘thank you’ to the community for rallying around the project by reaching the $50,000 donation goal. The new sign will cost about $25,000 and anything left over will be used for OHS scholarships. This is truly great stuff and what a learning experience for the students involved.”
“Well done to OHS class of 2022 for their digital sign project and to the community for raising over $50,000. I am disappointed in The Daily Star’s front page (April 26) article by Mike Forster Rothbart. He should have clearly pointed out after writing Denise Michelson’s opinion that $46,000 was a ‘total waste of money’ to spend on an entrance sign, that the sign is only going to cost $25,000 and every penny raised above this cost will be used for OHS scholarships.”
