On Schenevus Central School:
“The people of Schenevus Central School need to reconsider a vote to approve the merger of Schenevus and Worcester schools. The Schenevus school board president has no plan to save the school except for raising taxes. Enough is enough. Time to put school pride aside and start looking looking out for the students and the taxpayers by helping save money.”
“The Schenevus school board president and the board members who voted no for the merger need to resign for not caring what happens to the students and faculty at the school. All they have cared about is ‘school pride.’ Jobs are becoming hard to come by and voting no for the merger just added fuel to the fire for not having jobs once the school gets permanently closed. Thanks a lot!”
