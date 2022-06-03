On the Texas school shooting:
“How many times do we have to watch this horror play out? Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now Uvalde. There’s a real sickness in a nation that loves its guns more than it loves its children. There’s real evil in politicians who refuse to confront those who enable such slaughter of innocents. Shame on us!”
“Thinking about those beautiful children just makes me want to weep. May God hold them in his hands and bring peace to those who loved them.”
“Another mass killing event. Why are you surprised? There is no regard for God. No accountability for your actions. Ecclesiastes 8:11: ‘When the sentence for a crime isn’t quickly carried out, the hearts of the people are filled with schemes to do wrong.’ Do your children know you are for killing? Killing the unborn child God is making. Isaiah 64:8: ‘Yet O Lord, you are our father, we are the clay, you are the potter: we are all the work of your hand.’ Psalm 139:2-3: ‘You know when I sit and when I rise: you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down: you are familiar with all my ways.’ Psalm 139:13: ‘For you created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb.’ We are made in God’s image, male and female. Read the Bible, respect God as Father, accept Jesus as savior.”
On Oneonta’s Wilber Park:
“Has anyone, including our parks and recreation chairman, taken a stroll through the upper level from the pavilion out to where it enters the OHS lot? There are tree limbs littered along the roadway. Yes, some are from the recent heavy snow. However, many other tree limbs have fallen over the years and are just cut up and discarded along the roadside. The pavilion area is a mess, the grass hasn’t been mowed. This used to be a beautiful picnic area. When they put that rotary phone in the lower level, I’m going to call former Parks and Recreation Commissioner E.C. ‘Dutch’ Damaschke and let him know how things have deteriorated. Shame on the current commissioner! Instead of doing surveys, how about taking a walk in the upper level?”
On selling closed prisons:
“What an opportunity! We could use them as schools to protect our children. They might be safe there. We could convert them into state office buildings. After all, we, the taxpayers, paid millions of our money to build them. Why sell them at a loss? Poor investment. I’m sure they are very up-yo-date and of tghe highest quality, as our governors spend our money very loosely. Of course, they are in far-flung rural regions of Upstate New York. We wouldn’t want to house the former residents in the area they come from. It’s time to pull these high-and-mighties off their high horses. Please go vote!”
On children:
“Our children are snapping under pressure. Drugs, violence on videos and TV. Where are the parents? To correct a few wrong sayings, It does not take a village to raise a child. It takes two parents who are rulers over their households. Responsible adults who care about their children’s unplugging, not a babysitting TV watcher, but one who teaches right and wrong, accountability and life skills. Parents weren’t meant to be their child’s best friend. To watch what they are taught and correct wrong thinking. The saying ‘be all you can be,’ doesn’t mean to change your God-given sex. No wonder our kids are so confused. Ecclesiastes 10:2: ‘The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.’ Parents, train up your children to love God and hate evil.”
