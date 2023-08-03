On the presidential election:
Yes, I voted for President Biden, what choice did I have?
I also once took an oath to defend this country against “all enemies foreign and domestic.” I believe the president took a similar oath. Right now I feel his defense of our borders borders on incompetence or cowardice in the face of the radical left. I agree that the defense of our borders is a federal duty, but in the absence of enforcement by the federal authorities, I would do the same as the governor of Texas and encourage other border states to adopt similar tactics in self-defense.
If the Trumpet is the Republican nominee for president I’ll be forced to write in “none of the above.” In the last 59 years I’ve voted in every election for which I was eligible, even taking days off from work to vote in local elections. Now I’m seriously considering not voting for a presidential candidate.
Patrick McBrearty, Milford
