On politics:
“This winter seems long. Personally, I don’t get out much. When I do get on the road, I have noticed a lot of hostile driving, and many more people are NOT wearing their seatbelts. I think this trend that I’ve noticed is because of the climate caused by the political discomfort. If one is right or left does not seem to matter. From my perspective, it is called ‘world-weariness,’ or in French, ‘ennui.’ There is also an old German word pronounced VELT-schmerz, harder to say, but essentially has the same meaning as the other two. Years ago, I was the wingman for a slick chaser, who was trying to impress two college girls in a bar. He used ennui and weltschmerz to describe the state of the world. They both had blank looks. Then he said, ‘What am I, talking a foreign language?’ Funny back then, makes me sad, now.”
Alan Kaplan, Delhi
