On busing immigrants from Texas:
“I think the normal citizens in Texas ought to look into how to impeach the governor. His stunt was about the cruelest thing I have ever heard of. Shipping unsuspecting non-citizens to Washington, D.C. to visit the vice president is nearly as funny as pulling Abbott’s wheel chair out from under him as he tries to sit down. Did ‘that’ half of the country have a run-in with a humanity extractor? It appears so.”
On government bureaucracy:
“I’m just wondering why it doesn’t take long to process to vote in the Congress but it takes several months to a year to process an application with the requirements for Section 8 housing and/or housing for low-income people? I talked to people who applied for Section 8 housing as well as finding out what the process is, and it takes up to a year to process the application which includes the requirements that are required. This needs to change immediately.”
On The Daily Star:
“What has happened to our paper and why, regarding dark ink and pale ink, spilled ink, horrible fonts, etc., turning our community paper into a coarse, cold, ugly communication catastrophe?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.