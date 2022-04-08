On Fox News:
“Has anyone realized that the slogan for Fox News, ‘fair and balanced’ is a joke? If you’re a Democrat, they will degrade you to no end but then will have the person on again. Fair and balanced, my rear-end! The only two things that would be fair and balanced is to listen to all sides and to speak up for the women who are getting mistreated at the news station.”Color/Black
On political parties:
As a member of the Independence Party, I fully support Sen. Oberacker on his stance to take on the socialistic ideological Democrats in Albany. I agree with the old-fashioned Democrats and the Republicans that wanted to unite the country and the state of New York, like Sen. Oberacker wants to. Thank you senator! I hope you win every election!”
