On abortion:
It is time for the mostly Catholic Supreme Court to reconsider the effects of bringing more unwanted children into the world, who become prey for pedophiles and sex traffickers.”
On a community group:
“From what I have heard from city of Oneonta residents, members of the ‘Oneonta for Equality’ group are doing a phenomenal and outstanding job of dedicating their time and services to this phenomenal organization. I fully agree with what people have said about this incredible local organization.”
On a former SUNY Delhi president:
“Not everyone at SUNY Delhi hated Michael Laliberte. Many think he was scapegoated for a national demographic dip. This scapegoating happened across the country at many colleges and universities. COVID killed our enrollment and cost us millions. Laliberte continued to work hard and many think he should get another chance to succeed, if not at Maine then somewhere, instead of becoming an academic pariah.”
On mass shootings:
“Why does it take a tragedy like the Tops Market or Texas school shooting to get the attention of our elected officials? Violent crime has been surging daily throughout the United States. Responsible lawmakers should have been on top of this problem months ago. A good start would be to enforce existing laws and hold thugs accountable, stop making excuses for bad behavior. Go after the problem — the problem is the thug, not firearms.”
On gun safety laws:
“Looks like the Albany Democrats are considering additional gun control laws. More evidence of their lack of common sense and love of criminals and hate towards good citizens. Will these boneheads ever connect crime to criminals? Criminals do not obey the law. News flash: Democrats maybe you should restore law and order by repealing your criminal justice reform and hold thugs accountable.”
On gas prices:
“When Donald J. Trump was president, Memorial Day gas prices were $1.96. Remember this when you fill up your tank.”
On Barack Obama:
“Barack Obama tweeted, ‘As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer. His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.’ No president has done more to divide the nation since Jefferson Davis, another Democrat.”
On a Daily Star editorial:
“In response to the editorial dated June 1, 2022, I would ask the editor to open their eyes. As a lifelong resident I have never seen so many homeless people and people begging for money. In general creating an uncomfortable Main Street. We do not see news releases announcing the arrests of thugs. My guess is crime is still occurring as it always has but the police and DA’s office have their hands tied and criminals do what they want. The jail is empty and county court cases are slim. The local court cases are overwhelming because criminals do not appear as directed and face no consequence. Drug sales are done in the open and property crimes are perpetrated to fuel habits. Criminals own the street. The Star should investigate and report on crime and the courts. All should stay vigilant and be careful and keep an eye out for thugs in the shadows don’t be naive because you live in Oneonta.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.