On Oneonta’s Housing Commission:
“Mayor Drnek made the right call with calling for the members of the Housing Commission to resign except for the chair. Another thing that I agree with the mayor on his bipartisanship with working with all political parties that come to talk to him and the city council.”
On Republicans:
“Boo-hoo, poor Republican victims, the banana Republicans, and the pampered farmers (costing $16 billion per year). Who killed the old America? Technology. No more does success come from a high school education. The Boo-hoo Republicans were too lazy to prepare themselves for the seismic shift. They have instead become the party of slavery — reproductive slavery for women, slavery to the NRA for school children and teachers, slavery to authoritarian rulers for the country, slavery to defunct economic theories, and slavery to ignorance and stupidity. Humans are made from clay? Really! Remember Adam and Eve? Free will’s first manifestation is voluntary motion, which according to actual common law, was quickening. Besides, if someone were camped out in their gardens, eating their vegetables, they would, by the Second Amendment, blow the moocher’s brains out! They are clinging desperately to the rotting corpses of intellectually and morally dead beliefs.”
“Except for a few, Republicans have gone rogue. They are rebelling against our democracy. They are hurting our majority. They are repressive and reckless. They are not respectable, nor are they conservative, and they certainly are not right. They need to be removed unless they hurry up and wake up and reform.”
On gun violence:
“Do not be fooled by Democrats, firearms are not the cause of violence, thugs are. Until Democrats reverse the laws they enacted protecting criminals, crime and violence will continue to escalate. We are facing a crime problem not a firearm problem. As a lifelong resident of the area I know many great, law-abiding citizens who own firearms. At the same time, I know of many thugs. As noted in The Daily Star we read the same thug names over and over. I have explored why and found out that cops and prosecutors can no longer effectively do their jobs because of the ‘reforms’ enacted by Democrats. Justice must be balanced, currently it is tipped in favor of criminals. The conclusion here is Democrats love criminals and facilitate mayhem, making excuses for criminals while good citizens suffer. There is a supermajority of gun owners while a small minority of criminals. So ask yourself who is truly responsible for violence. The answer is thugs not firearms.”
On an Oneonta street light:
“Six months ago, the Oneonta DPW was informed that the street light at the corner of Church and Columbia streets was not working. The DPW clerk said that although the city owns the street lighting system, city employees do dot do the maintenance. A contractor is supposed to be doing that. We are still in the dark. Why haven’t the contractors been fired for not doing the work? If NYSEG still maintained the system, the repairs would have been done in 24 hours. Church Street is carrying more traffic than ever before due to the West Street detour. Are we waiting for a fatality? Maybe the city should concentrate on public safety and stop ‘lipstick on a pig’ projects such as painting murals on the most decrepit downtown building.”
