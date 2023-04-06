On Easter:
I just want to invite everyone who hasn’t accepted Jesus as savior to do so today. His shed blood has covered our sins and we are all sinners. He took our sins upon his body at the cross and as he was buried. He took our punishment in hell. Then, God raised him from the dead and he entered into heaven to sit at the right hand of God the Father, maker of heaven and the earth. Luke 16:16 — ‘Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.’ Salvation is only a prayer away. You can ask Jesus into your heart now. Ask t he Holy Spirit to come as you read your Bible and find a Bible-believing church. With Jesus in your heart, nothing can separate you from the love of God.
Linda Jean McCord, Cherry Valley
Commented
