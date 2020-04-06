On voting:
“Please be diligent voting: If voting Democrat, you’ll be voting for the vice president; They’ll deem Joe incompetent in six months. If it’s Bernie, well, he’s just plain nuts! They’ll get rid of him somehow. Neither will get the nod. As far as the also-rans, none is capable. The DNC will find and put in the ‘Grand Puppet’ of all time.”
On New York and coronavirus:
“Governor Cuomo and Mayor deBlasio were ill-prepared to respond to a crisis but quick to criticize federal response. Cuomo uses the Javits Convention Center, a state-owned facility, for a temporary hospital; says only Army Corps of Engineers could do this. What about personnel who normally set up events and trade shows on a regular basis? Cuomo simply wanted someone else to pay bills, as he deprived loyal personnel and their families a paycheck while spending taxpayers dollars on many failed state-funded business ventures. Local school districts closed schools swiftly knowing that in the past children brought measles and flu home, transferring daises rapidly. DiBlasio kept schools open until Cuomo ordered them closed, which probably explains why downstate is so hard-hit! Come election time, vote these pandering incompetents out before they tax us to death or bankrupt New York.”
“For all of the accolades the governor is getting in his response to the coronavirus, consider this: What has he and his administration done during his three terms as governor to prepare for such a disaster? Rather than dolling out $10 million checks to cities for nothing more than ‘wayfinding’ signs, couldn’t that money have been better spent for disaster preparedness? Relying on the federal government is not the answer. The state has its own procurement policies and annually negotiates prices for everything from office supplies to tractors. Maybe the best thing to come out of this will be all levels of government looking internally at all types of disaster preparedness. Look how things changed in the security world after Sept. 11, 2001.”
On a photo:
“I was very disturbed to see the large photograph published on the front page of the Monday, March 30, edition of your paper. How could you possibly think it was a good idea to showcase children grouped together on a trampoline? This action blatantly ignores the required physical distancing protocol. Everyone in our community is doing our best to prevent the spread of the COVID virus. Parents are educating their children about the seriousness of the global situation. How irresponsible that your paper choose to publish this photo!”
“Daily Star, wonderful picture March 30 of kids enjoying a trampoline. Please show responsible pictures instead, with health officials and governments mandating social distancing we have five kids on a trampoline at the same time. Where is the safety net required to prevent a child from accidentally bouncing off, resulting in possible serious injury? Thoroughly enjoy The Star’s local human nature photos but only responsible ones.”
On hindsight:
“Could have, would have, should have. Hindsight ... 2020, or so it is said.”
