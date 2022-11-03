On Oneonta pedestrian safety:
“I believe it is well past the time to construct a DEDICATED pedestrian/bikeway from downtown Oneonta to Southside including going up and down Route 23 at Southside. Local, state and federal officials and representatives need to work together to make this a reality. Let’s not wait for another fatality.”
On recent recognition of NAACP leaders:
“Congratulations to Lee and Joanne Fisher! Well-deserved recognition.”
On campaign ads:
“The Republican Party exploits problems to get your vote; their ads don’t say much but ‘be scared.’ The Democrats recognize problems and develop plans to solve them. Unfortunately, too many voters follow soundbites and do not study the issues. If only people recognized that being patriotic means getting educated; contributing labor to the economy, their families and communities; being informed on the issues; and voting. Too many people think flying the flag is it. Democracies require effort and continual learning.”
On a Halloween experience:
“I was visited by many many trick or treaters. As the night went on I realized my bag of candies was not going to last the night. I thought that if I ran out of candy I would turn out my light and close the door. The kids continued to come and the candy was coming to an end. Finally I had three pieces left and four kids came to the door. I apologized to them, saying I only had three pieces left. The first boy started to put his candy back into my bowl. A second boy reached in to his own bag and placed a handful of his candy into my bowl. I said no thank you, and gave him his candy back. These boys, with out hesitation, were willing to give back so others could have a chance. I do not know their names, but guys, good things shall come your way.”
On The Daily Star:
“Your new layout and typeface are a mistake. The print is small and difficult to read, and the layout provides no spacing that allows for one to easily scan articles. Please return to your old font. You have MANY older readers who will NOT appreciate you jamming everything together as you are now doing! Is this the work of your new editor?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.