On Oneonta Christmas decorations:
“To whatever city committee is responsible for the derisive Christmas tree in the downtown plaza, kindly retire it! Some say it’s actually painful to look at.”
On the House speaker vote:
“If Kevin McCarthy really wants to be House speaker, he should forget the ridiculous far-right fringe and make a deal with Democrats. Get rid of the notion of useless, expensive investigations; pledge not to try to gut Social Security and Medicare; and take bans of abortion, gay marriage and other freedoms off the table. Democrats could easily provide the votes to put him over the top and the rabid right would be left high and dry while real Americans try to advance this country.”
On the Schenevus school:
“The majority of the Schenevus Board of Education only shares information with those who have opinions that align with their agenda. They always talk about transparency, yet they lack it. The majority of the board has no idea what they are doing. There is only one member of the board that is truly out for what’s best for the district. The rest of board is very sneaky in how they do things. Every time the board has been asked how they plan to save the district, they have no answer. Community members have the right to know what the plan is. Just because they were voted onto the board, doesn’t mean the community should be left out of what’s going on. People need to wake up!”
“The Schenevus and Worcester merger needs to consider what is best for both parties, the kids and the taxpayers. Both parties need to come together and discuss this. Keeping an outdated mascot based on supposed ‘school identity’ is not healthy for the kids or taxpayers. I’m neutral in this matter because of hearing what is going on both sides. But the best thing that both parties can do is come together and quit complaining about it. In the book of Isaiah in the Bible, it says ‘Come now, let us reason together.’ Let’s reason together to discuss this issue.”
“The public has heard the same slogan for the Schenevus/Worcester merger: ‘It’s for the kids.’ That slogan is true, however what also needs to considered is what is best for the taxpayers. Some of the people who live in either school district are on a fixed income, particularly those who are elderly. If the merger helps lower the taxes then it would seem valid to merge. What needs to be asked to other schools that merged is if the taxes were lower or higher. The people need the correct answers.”
On deer in Oneonta:
“Am I the only one who’s tired of hearing about deer in the city? It seems like there are more stories than deer. Maybe it’s because I don’t have any shrubs for them to eat, but I really don’t care.”
On a Daily Star editorial:
“Your editorial about football player Damar Hamlin gave me goosebumps. My heart goes out to that young man and I am praying for his recovery. His family must have been in such grief that night and I am thankful that his uncle said he is doing better. Like you said, it’s only a game. The life of this young man is so much more important than who wins or loses. God bless him.”
On a pay raise for New York legislators:
“Honestly, I don’t understand why we pay these people anything at all. That goes for the governor, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.