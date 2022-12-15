On high school sports:
“I went to the Oneonta High School vs. Cobleskill/Richmondville game on Dec. 9, and I was happy that Oneonta won, but I felt sorry for the few players who never got to play. It may be that the coach didn’t feel good enough, as the game was close, but it’s not fair to these kids who go to all the practices. It shouldn’t be all about winning. The whole team should be able to play for at least some of the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.