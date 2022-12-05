On entries in our police blotter:
“’Public urination or defecation’ is back in the Oneonta police blotter. I guess it’s up to the reader to guess whether it’s number one or number two. How embarrassing for the person who just couldn’t wait. Is the shame punishment enough? Next, they’ll be adding degrees to the charges. Defecation in the first or second degree, anyone?”
On sorting of trash:
“Why do we separate our recyclables only to see them commingled by the haulers with landfill bound waste?”
On school building projects:
“Lately I’ve seen and read articles about all these “capital improvements” to many schools in our area. All end up saying ‘at no cost to the taxpayers.’ A misleading statement to say the least. Where do you think the state and feds get their money? Also, in our rural upstate area we face declining enrollments and people retire and move south, leaving with their retirement money. So that leaves the ones who stay here to pay the piper. School buses with many empty seats are supposed to fill the new improvements at their school. It’s almost like they build shrines for themselves to admire. When is enough enough? The state is running on a deficit, the feds are trying to raise the debt ceiling, and all seem unconcerned about raising taxes. If people ran their households like this, they would file bankruptcy. When do the giveaways end? Apparently never.”
On Democrats and population:
“I’m confused. Democrats say the birth rate in America is down. So they say we need immigrants to fill the void. Yet, it’s Democrats who protest for abortion rights. Are they not happy they were not aborted?”
On Donald Trump:
“Seems like everybody tries to do the best they can, except Trump. He tries to do the worst imaginable!”
