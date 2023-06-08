Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable..

Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 7:38 pm
On a recent Sound Off:
"I doubt anyone opposes the Second Amendment to the extent some would have you believe. Please curb your hyperbole. Thank you."
Carole Roos
Cherry Valley
