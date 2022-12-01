On Donald Trump:
“Trump, in his mouth-off concerning the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his very apparent crimes (which can only be called alleged, for now), stated he was the most innocent and honest person in the U.S. and all the charges against him have been hoaxes and witch hunts. The disbanding and big financial settlement against Trump’s fraudulent college and the elimination of the Trump charity that never benefited anyone except the Trumps were the kind of witch hunts we need more of. Public approval of Trump as a politician has never been more than mediocre. If he stopped lying and insulting the public’s intelligence, that might change. Why doesn’t he hide in shame?”
On deer in Oneonta:
“Why is it we think we are the only ones that should inhabit this planet? You have a chance to interact with a beautiful animals like the deer and now you want them gone. You can’t protect your plants so you want to bring in sharpshooters to kill the deer. How stupid are we? And what a shame a deer is in your driveway and you can’t get out. Really! It seems the mentality of too many people is to kill everything, just like ridiculous coyote hunts in Sullivan County. If we didn’t kill off all the coyotes and wolves, we would have a more sustainable deer population. The same goes for trapping animals like the ads in the paper to buy traps. How would you like to have your leg in a trap overnight and suffer? We don’t live in the 18th and 19th centuries anymore and as one intelligent person said, you can judge a society by the way they treat their animals.”
On a Daily Star story:
“Front page news. A public hearing on the city’s proposed budget was lightly attended. How about posting when the meetings are going to take place on the front page, instead of burying this information in the back. Busy people open your paper, read the headlines, look at the obituaries (to make sure they’re not in there). And if they have time, read the comics. Work on your format.”
“Kudos to the few Oneonta citizens who attended the city’s budget hearing and asked questions about the budget. The city (as well as the world) is full of people who like to complain about things, but can’t be bothered to make an effort to get involved. I assume the lack of attendance means almost everyone is happy with the job the Common Council is doing, and that I won’t hear anyone complain about tax bills when the time comes.”
On a grant for the Oneonta Theatre:
“It seems there are better uses for a half-million dollars of taxpayer money than to pour it into a dilapidated and disused theatre building. Didn’t we determine that building was obsolete when we decided to spend multiple millions to build the Foothills center just a few hundred yards away? Do we need both? Why? How much more money are we going to waste there? We should let a private developer turn it into something useful or tear it down and build something else. Sentimentality is no reason to throw good money after bad.”
“How wonderful that this Oneonta gem is being preserved and that the city and state are pitching in to help!”
