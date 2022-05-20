On the shooting in Buffalo:
“If any of you think the 18-year-old punk from Conklin is a hero or a martyr, you are dead wrong (ask the 10 he killed, oh wait, what he did was permanent). He is just a child who was influenced by the right/white wing chatterboxes. We all know the chief chatterers. Trump, Stefanik, Carlson, etc. What the country needs is adults with souls and compassion, rather than cheap incendiary talking heads. Now, that’s a Replacement Theory that many can stand behind.”
“We need to aggressively pursue the purveyors of the kind of hate that drove that kid and make an example out of them. How is it possible that people can be murdered for no reason other than who they are? What kind of demented thinking is that? Unfortunately, there will always be people who are vulnerable to such influence because they lack the capacity to understand and know better.”
“The only thing as sick as that murderer is the gun lobby that jumps up to say his easy access to weapons was not the problem. Well, maybe the politicians who support them, too.”
“I cry thinking about those poor people, gunned down by a piece of garbage who thinks he’s better than them because his skin is a different color. He’s not. He and those who think like him are the very worst dregs of humanity.”
On smoking:
“Curious why our government promotes smoking cannabis and at the same time promotes quitting tobacco.”
On President Biden:
“It only took 15 months to go from Build Back Better to baby formula shortage and highest gas prices ever and record inflation and more Biden COVID deaths than under Trump. Oh, wait Joe ‘won’ with 81 million votes? Yeah right. Biden voters owe us Trump voters an apology and a year’s worth of gas!”
On Republicans:
“Republicans remind me of lonely old people peeking out their windows, poking their stuffy noses where they don’t belong because they don’t have a life.”
“Moving in reverse because born backwards, cause standstills and roadblocks and suck the life out of everyone like quicksand! This country will never get ahead or progress if we are under, and I mean UNDER Republicans!”
“It’s easier to threaten others than to actually do something constructive.”
On religion:
“The holier-than-thous are telling us that their religion ‘trumps’ our rights! But there is something known as separation of church and state.”
“Retrograde repressionists! Religious rhetoric from high horses!”
On abortion:
“I’ve had an 18-week gestation. Three pounds, three ounces. Lungs underdeveloped. Full head of hair. Twenty weeks is too long!”
“Religion isn’t for sale and you can’t push it on the street, either. How can you regulate the unborn? It’s so hypothetical and fanciful! Why don’t you try to save the life of someone already born, someone already here and now instead od some abstract ideology. Save your own family!”
On things that need to stop:
“Stop abortions! Stop hunger! Stop homicides! Stop war! Stop gun violence! Stop Putin! Stop NRA lobby! Stop Trump! Stop suicides! Stop hypocrisy!”
On dreams:
“My dreams: Require law degrees to run for U.S. president; incarcerate Trump for all his crap and cons and coups and divest him of his cash for the benefit of the indigent; let the punishment fit the crime and let the traitors do the time.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
