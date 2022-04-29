On the recent violence at the Academy Awards:
“Did that happen or was it manipulated when, after Will smacked Chris, Jada laughed? I don’t have technological means to verify what I saw one time on television, but if what I saw really did happen, then Jada had the last laugh. On everybody.”Color/Black
On a new sign at Oneonta High School:
“Great! Just what Oneonta needs; more electronic LED pollution. Add the new High School sign to the Foothills monstrosity and all the others popping up everywhere. Organizer of the project, David Ranieri, said he was “sick and tired of going up and down this road and you can’t read that sign, especially at night.” Horrors! He’s so tired. And he’s sick! How did anyone manage to get anywhere before the advent of LED signage? Of course, a small indiscrete spotlight directed at a sign makes it easily readable in a 20 MPH zone. But it’s not about that. Anyone who wants to get to the high school will find it, especially given that most people have GPS in their car and phone. This is about ego and being cool. And if you live on East Street near the school? Too bad. Don’t care. Your property value is about to drop.”
“I am sorry to see our local school adding to the problem of light pollution by installing a glaring billboard on East Street. The old sign was dignified, as befits an institution of learning. Why would anyone thing it’s a good idea to make the neighborhood look like Las Vegas? My sympathies are with those poor neighbors. At least all I’ll have to do is shade my eyes when I drive by!”
“People can’t try to do anything nice in this town without other people complaining about it. We should be thanking the people, especially the students, who worked to come up with the money (NOT taxpayer money!) to create a nice, new sign at the entrance to our high school. I believe the sign will be an asset to our community and I appreciate all the people who are making it happen.”
“So the school wouldn’t listen to the neighbors and neither would the planning board. Just more proof that it matters more who you are and who you know than if you have legitimate concerns. Business as usual.”
On comments by a Georgia congresswoman:
“I would like to ask Marjorie Taylor Greene if she knows that Marshall Law comes with a side of Gazpacho.”
On feral cats:
“There are way too many feral cats in Oneonta. The inner city, Lower Deck are inundated with them. I live off of River Street and they are all over the place. They smell up your property with urine, feces, etc. There are no free spay/neuter programs so the cats keep having kittens. Most people can not afford the costs of getting them fixed. The SPCA will not take them. I have a garage I found out that has a whole family in it and trying to get them out but there are baby kittens. Unfortunately I know there are home owners that take care of the problem themselves since no one will help. What is the city doing about this? There are dog and chicken laws, but what about cats? That is the million dollar question.”
On COVID-19:
“So the city health officer is warning that COVID cases are on the rise again. Does anybody even care, anymore? Judging by the lack of masks everywhere, apparently not. Of course, that kind of attitude is why it’s rising in the first place. People never learn”
