On discrimination:
“Discrimination comes in many forms, and not just because someone is Black. People say and act out against others who are large, have big ears, big noses, are cross-eyed, too short, wear glasses, etc. The list can go on forever. There is no difference between discrimination and people who are bullied. Words and acting out toward others are hurtful and can stay with us forever. Protesting and destroying property helps no one, Black or white. History cannot be changed but our future can. Start by being respectful of others and our country. Stop feeling entitled, stop letting the news media and politics determine your actions.”
On Sound Off:
“Another defender of the First Amendment (NOT!), Karen Kremer thinks if you won’t sign your name to your opinion, you should keep it to yourself. So Karen has never been on the internet, Facebook, Twitter or gossiped. Hey Karen, I do take ‘responsibility for (my) thoughts and actions.’ I vote and give money to my political candidates and write to Sound Off, but I am quite frankly afraid that you’ll use my thoughts and actions against me a la ‘cancel culture.’ The implication in your letter about ‘too much division and animosity in our country’ is that you want everyone to think like you do. I don’t see you railing against the ad hominem attacks on Trump and his supporters or conservative thought in the pages of The Star. Take Daniel Gomes’ column of Aug. 8 and 9, for instance, but that’s the kind of animosity and thoughts you like, isn’t it, Karen?”
On a visit by Lt. Gov. Hochul:
“Recently the lieutenant governor visited our area (Cooperstown) and apparently made a comment to downstate residents that they need to come to upstate and see this area of the state. Really? I thought that was a reckless comment considering this pandemic that we have going on. Why would we want downstate here or really a lot of any outsiders right now? Our virus infection rates right now in the city/county are very low and need to stay that way. With the two colleges coming back soon, that will be enough of a problem.”
On restarting in-person instruction:
“We are stunting the growth of an entire generation of children (who are at lowest risk from the China virus) to protect people older than 70 (who are retired, sick, in nursing homes and generally not contributing to society). Teachers: If you’re afraid to teach then quit and work in retail! Oh, wait retail workers have to work to make money unlike the teachers who want to be paid regardless if working or not. They claim they are afraid but in reality, they are using the pandemic to further the goals of the left-wing unions to get rid of any education competition. Let’s look at the big picture here and get back to normal and get herd immunity. Some of us have to be adults in the room and admit that yes, some people will die, but that is the price we pay to keep our society going.”
On the Cooperstown mask mandate:
“The Cooperstown Board of Trustees is only making people wear masks on certain streets in the village. Why not in the entire village? Tourists are everywhere such as Stewart’s, Price Chopper, etc. Also our Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul seems to think it’s alright to invite people from New York City to our area. Are tourism dollars more important than the lives of the locals? We don’t want to see our COVID case numbers rise. Especially if you want the kids to go back to school. Our trust in public officials is waning.”
On bad apples:
“Throughout life, no matter which bushel of ‘apples’ that you are in, there are always some bad ones that will affect or infect the surrounding ones. We need to be vigilant about eyeing those bad ones and not letting them destroy the whole bushel. Be smart, be safe, life is short. Be alive!”
