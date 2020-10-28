“Not Trump. Definitely not Trump.” — Jenna Ayala, Albany
“I will be voting, I’m not sure for who yet, although I have an idea. I need to do more research.” — Reilly Catan, Oneonta
“I’m not. This is the first time ever that I won’t be voting. I can’t read through all the lies.” — Patricia Robinson, Oneonta
“I do not support Trump.” — Ahliah Sims, Rochester
“I’m not sure who I will be voting for. I will be voting, I just don’t know for who yet.” — Cassie Suydam, Dansville
“I’m supporting Biden. I hate to say it’s because he’s not Trump, but it’s because he’s not Trump.” — Rachel Zieno, Norwich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.