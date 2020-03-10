“Yes. My spring chores are almost over. Right now I’m going through the clothes to see what I need to go buy or not buy, because it’s starting to get really nice out.” 

— Beverly Lawlor, Oneonta.

“Not particularly. We started a little bit of spring cleaning. Other than that, not yet. Soon though.” 

— Jaclyn Marra, Delhi.

“No. Not at all.” 

— Lou Marrelli, New York City.

“Not at all. I’ve been too lazy. I’m fully expecting another snowstorm any day.” 

— Alison Molumby, Scotia.

“Yes, we started cleaning up around the house.” 

— Booker Pickens, Oneonta.

“Yes. I started painting the house and getting rid of clutter. Really no outdoor work. I’m waiting for it to get more dry.” 

— Joe Seidl, Cochecton.

