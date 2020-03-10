“Yes. My spring chores are almost over. Right now I’m going through the clothes to see what I need to go buy or not buy, because it’s starting to get really nice out.”
— Beverly Lawlor, Oneonta.
“Not particularly. We started a little bit of spring cleaning. Other than that, not yet. Soon though.”
— Jaclyn Marra, Delhi.
“No. Not at all.”
— Lou Marrelli, New York City.
“Not at all. I’ve been too lazy. I’m fully expecting another snowstorm any day.”
— Alison Molumby, Scotia.
“Yes, we started cleaning up around the house.”
— Booker Pickens, Oneonta.
“Yes. I started painting the house and getting rid of clutter. Really no outdoor work. I’m waiting for it to get more dry.”
— Joe Seidl, Cochecton.
