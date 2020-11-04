“Yes, I will be. My husband was a veteran. He passed away three years ago from leukemia, but I will still be thinking about him. I still wear his ring and necklace. They keep him in my thoughts, as does the Tasmanian Devil toy he has had since he was 17. They are all reminders of him and his service.”
— Paula Kearney, Oneonta.
“Absolutely. I am a pastor and will most likely include a prayer in our service at church to honor them.”
— Kevin McGuinness, Long Island.
“I’m not sure if we will be doing anything to commemorate Veterans Day. We might go see my grandparents. My great-grandpa was a veteran but he has since passed on. But with everything going on with COVID we might not.”
— Olivia O’Donnell, Oneonta.
“Yes, I will commemorate it. I will call the veterans in my family to thank them for their service.”
— Matt Osesh, Otego.
“I won’t be doing anything to celebrate this year. I don’t normally.”
— Alexa Pizzuto, Long Island.
“Yes. I don’t know that we will do any over-the-top celebration, but we will observe the holiday. I have family that has served and I have great respect for them.”
— Cayden Tomlins, Oneonta.
