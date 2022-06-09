Otsego 2000 will offer a series of walking tours, led by Dr. Cynthia Falk, in three Route 20 villages: Cherry Valley, Sharon Springs, and Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, Falk will explain “how the natural environment as well as year-round and summer residents shaped architectural expressions.”
In all three villages, she said, building form and style combined tradition and innovation to create structures that were functional and fashionable.
Builders added classical columns, decorative cornices, and colored glass windows to connect with larger architectural styles. At the same time, local materials and distinctive landscapes shaped architectural expressions that marked these places as unique.
“The villages of Otsego and Schoharie counties are rich in architectural history,” Falk said. “Each has its own story to tell, and the built environment helps us understand how each place developed over time.” Cherry Valley, Sharon Springs, and Richfield Springs are especially rich in buildings from the 1800s and early 1900s, which embody the culture of each place, from transportation to recreation to religious expression., the release said
The Cherry Valley walk on June 26 will focus on turnpike architecture, the Sharon Springs walk on July 31 will highlight development undertaken to support Jewish visitors to the springs, and the Richfield Springs walk on Aug. 14 will feature resort building. All walks will be held on Sundays and begin at 4:30 p.m.
The cost for each walk is $10, and space is limited. Register for the Cherry Valley Walk at Otsego2000.org.
The walks are about two miles, with some uphill stretches. Registration for the Sharon Springs and Richfield Springs Walks will open three weeks before the events.
A professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, Falk served as co-editor of Buildings & Landscapes: The Journal of the Vernacular Architecture Forum for five years, the release said. She is an adviser to Otsego 2000.
