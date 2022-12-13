The Otsego County Board of Representatives passed several resolutions during its meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 and recognized the significance of the day.
“I want to recognize Dec. 7, and what happened on this date,” Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, said. “I want to recognize what has been called the ‘Greatest Generation’ and the sacrifices they made to our country.”
Other representatives thanked him for his words.
The board approved a new salary scale for managerial, confidential and elected officials. Jennifer Mickle, R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester, abstained. “I am in favor, but a family member is a department head,” she said.
The board approved the following purchases for the highway department: two 3/4 ton or one-ton trucks at a cost not to exceed $150,000 and three tandem plow trucks for $320,000 each.
It also approved:
• Buying computer software for the code enforcement office for $58,391.
• Funding for the replacing and repair of doors and frames on four exterior doors at the county jail not to exceed $31,212.
• Establishing a restricted account for ambulance revenue monies.
• An agreement with Destination Marketing Corporation for developing and promoting tourism in Otsego County. The company will receive $725,000 in 2023, $750,000 in 2024 and $800,000 in 2025. According to the resolution, in addition to promoting tourism in Otsego County, the corporation “will utilize their marketing expertise and tools to assist other County entities including but not limited to Otsego Now, SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, and Bassett Healthcare Network.”
• Setting the date for the 2023 organizational meeting of the board for Jan. 4, 2023.
The board also introduced Local Law G establishing salaries for several county positions. They are as follows: public defender, $120,000; county attorney, $90,645; county auditor/clerk of the board, $87,693; director of real property tax service II, $87,693; director of public health, $106,108; county sheriff, $96,500; superintendent of highways, $100,803; commissioner of social services group I, $122,555; personnel officer, $103,697; commissioner of elections (Republican), $62,890; county treasurer, $97,000; and county clerk, $81,000.
The public hearing for the law will be held before the Jan. 4, 2023 meeting.
The board also scheduled an end-of-the year meeting for noon on Dec. 15.
