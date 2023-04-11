Members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives listened to a report about the county EMS delivery services program and approved several resolutions during its meeting April 5.
Matt Zavadsky from the Center for Public Safety gave the presentation. Zavadsky said there is a “public health emergency” not only in Otsego County but also across the country, due to a lack of staff and economic resources — they are “inextricably linked.” He said EMS is not considered an essential service by the state, but it is by local residents.
He said EMS is tied very specifically to the population, and Otsego county faces challenges due to its vast geography. Local agencies are able to respond to calls only half of the time, Zavadsky said. Neighboring counties sometimes have to be relied on to come into Otsego County for mutual aid, creating delayed response time.
Zavadsky said there should be a standardization process for when the county will be activated — collectively approaching the problems is beneficial. He said it should be county-wide and include Oneonta; it would be mutually beneficial for the county and the city if Oneonta were included.
Four solutions to the challenges facing EMS were posed. Zavadsky said that option one is the county funding it through the general revenue fund; option two is a county-wide public ambulance authority and special taxing district; option three is a community assessment model; and option four is a community partnership model.
Representatives asked several questions following Zavadsky’s presentation. Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy, R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, asked about whether to keep it local or use the governor’s proposed budget amendment to have ambulance services connected to the state’s economic development areas. Zavadsky said the reality is that hope is not a good strategy and services should be kept local.
Andrew Marietta, D-Otsego, asked several questions including whether paying volunteers stipends is a good idea. Zavadsky said volunteers do it to give back to the community. If he were offered a stipend, he wouldn’t take it. He said it’s not a good long-term solution to the problem. The reality of funding training programs was questioned.
Zavadsky said the volunteers are all middle-aged or older, and scared of catching diseases. He doesn’t see many younger people volunteering.
There was a discussion on Resolution 190, which would change the video conference system policy. The board approved the policy at its Feb. 1, meeting, saying anyone who wasn’t in attendance at the meeting could join a closed-door session. The new policy would let someone join the closed-door session via a conference call. It was approved unanimously prior to a closed-door session where County Attorney Denise Hollis attended via phone.
The board also approved:
• Four resolutions to complete the Tiny Homes Project.
• To authorize social services to contract with maternity services for in-home parenting education services.
• A “home rule request to extend local sales tax of 4% for Otsego county through November 30, 2025.”
• A local law allowing the assistant district attorney to reside outside the county of Otsego.
• A resolution identifying April 3-9 as public health week.
• To proclaim the month of April as Fair Housing Month.
• A resolution identifying the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Otsego county.
• Authorizing and approving a settlement agreement to an action relating to the opioid crisis.
• Honoring veterinarian Francis Fassett for his 50 years of service to the county providing rabies clinics.
• Remembering Carl French Jr., who served as Otsego County Deputy Fire Coordinator for 36 years.
The board entered into a closed-door session to discuss myriad topics, including pending litigation and the employment history of a particular personnel. When the board returned, they hired Lisa Winn as special assistant to the director of the Department of Social Services to learn from Commissioner Eve Bouboulis and take over when Bouboulis retires later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.