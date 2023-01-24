The Otsego County Fair board has announced this year’s fair will be five days instead of six.
“A lot of fairs are switching to a five-day week,” Lisa Jackson, Otsego County Fair manager, said. “There will still be harness racing on Tuesday, Aug. 1, but the fair itself will be from Aug. 2, through 6.”
One reason behind for the change is staffing issues, Jackson said. She said she recently attended the state Association of Agricultural Fairs state convention and employment was a common theme amongst fair boards. “It’s harder for find people to work,” she said. “It’s long hours.” Fairs hire people to sell tickets, help people park and perform other duties throughout the day.
To offset some of the hours, the fair will open at noon Wednesday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday, she said.
It’s not just fairs that have had problems finding employees. She said midway ride operators and vendors are also having problems with staffing.
“Midways approached all the fair boards about their concerns,” she said. The ride operators need to offer employees some time to rest. Midway rides will open at 2 p.m. every day of the fair and operate until 10 p.m. “Every day, there will be pay-one-price wristbands for rides,” she said.
Jackson said the fair board has been meeting to discuss next year’s fair for months and came up with the changes. The board notified its vendors, veterinarians, animal superintendents and midway operator of the changes.
“I know some people don’t like change,” she said, “but I think this will be a change for the better. If it turns out it doesn’t work out, we can change it back next year.”
Another change this year is there will be two afternoon wrestling shows at the grandstand.
In addition to the changes mentioned, the fair board is working on getting some electrical work done at the fairgrounds to offer more camping during the fair and special events, such as the demolition derby the fair hosts during the offseason, she said. The board also applied for a grant to upgrade the fairgrounds’ waterlines.
Jackson also said she was “chosen on Monday” as the third vice president of the state Association of Agricultural Fairs. “The last time Otsego County had anyone appointed to the state association was 30 years ago,” she said. “It’s a huge honor.”
